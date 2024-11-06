Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes 10/29/2024. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Thomas’ Lawn care.

Requisitions: Sheriff to NW Auto Repair for vehicle repair; commission to Maryville Chamber of Commerce for holiday advertising.

Andy Abbott, MTE, reported United Fiber phone issues and solutions the county has been experiencing. Estimated budget numbers were presented. The commission approved the upgrades.

The commission met with Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, to discuss the status of the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant. Major Scott Wedlock, sheriff’s department, presented a quote for approval from Andrew Tuckpointing, LLC for resizing existing door frames on the interior and exterior openings. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Wedlock discussed a few details that need to be worked out for the 911 services between the sheriff’s department and Nodaway County Emergency Services Board (NCESB.)

Spoke with Thomas Shifflett regarding building and grounds maintenance fall cleanup. The commissioners gave the go ahead to conduct this on the Courthouse grounds. Left a message for Greg Fisher at Maryville Glass and Lock.

At 10:30 am, Burns made a motion to go into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (2.) All were in favor. A motion was made by Walk at 11:16 am to move out of closed session. All were in favor.

County cell phones were received and activated through Verizon.

Spoke with Jim Farnan, trustee of Grant Township, regarding CART rock issues.

Spoke with Pat Giesken, B & G Catering, regarding catering lunch for the December Northwest Regional County Commissioner meeting.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Brian Rose, representative from Gallagher Insurance, on the proposed insurance rates for 2025. Also present: Jenkins and Rex Wallace, assessor.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/5/2024.