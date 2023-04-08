The Maryville Boys Golf Team finished first out of 12 teams at the Lafayette Invitational April 3 at the Moila Country Club in St. Joseph. The Spoofhounds had the low team score on the day with 350, with Milan coming in at second place with 355.

The team poses with their first place plaque: front, kneeling, Lucas Vierthaler, Jack Dinsdale, Jacob Scott, Dylan Groomer and Ethan Scott; back: Coach Larry Ricks, Seth Gillespie, Marcus Henggeler, Kaleb Groomer, Rylan Brady, Chase Dew and Coach Brenda Ricks.