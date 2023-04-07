• 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Maryville Host Lions Club and HyVee at Donaldson Westside Park, photos with the Easter bunny start at 9:30 am; four age groups: age three and under, 10 to 10:10 am; ages four and five, 10:10 to 10:20 am; ages six and seven, 10:20 to 10:30 am; and age eight, 10:30 to 10:40 am, Saturday, April 8. In case of rain, the egg hunt will be held at the Maryville Community Center.

• C3 Kids Easter Egg Hunt at Countryside Christian Church, 9:30 am, Sunday, April 9