The Maryville school board met on April 15 to survey the April 2 election results and handle the business of the school district.

After the student showcase about the EXPO program, presented by Michelle Corson, instructor, and Connor Blackford, student, the canvass of the non-election was approved and the swearing in of Josh McKim and Rob Sparks as board members occurred. During the reorganization of the board, Sparks was elected president, MSBA delegate; Jason Haer, vice-president, MSBA alternate; Elaine Wilson, adult education and literacy board representative; and Roger Baker as the fraud risk committee representative.

• Approved the consent agenda including the list of 2019 Maryville High School graduates, summer school application to DESE, annual renewal of the Jarnik Bus Transportation agreement, deposit agreement with Citizens Bank & Trust and bid from Cintas for uniforms and floor mats. The board also approved a Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust grant application to assist with the elementary school playgrounds.

• Amy Flohr, child care teacher at the tech school, presented information on the teaching professions program.

• Awarded the asphalt bid to Keller Construction, St. Joseph, at $90,000 with additional charges for extra repairs and Ideal Concrete Construction, Maryville, received the concrete bid at $51,100 with additional charges for extra repairs.

• Approved the agreement with Bluebird Network, Lee’s Summit, to provide broadband connectivity for the district in 2020. The district has used MoreNet for years, however, due to a better product and a savings of nearly $10,000 the district chose Bluebird Network.

• Authorized a new policy, class rankings, to clarify the new cum laude system.

• Approved these staff recommendations: close two part-time early childhood special education para positions, change full-time para position in kindergarten to part-time ECSE and part-time kindergarten and add one part-time kindergarten special education teacher.

• Changed the high school daily schedule to begin school at 7:55 am and dismiss at 3 pm beginning next year.

Personnel

• Approved the substitute lists, summer school and support staff.

• Resignations from Samantha Catterson, middle school volleyball assistant coach; Barrett Hudson, technology support specialist; and Patipon Bunyarattaphantu, PS/ES youth development worker and paraprofessional at early childhood center.

• Reassignments to Wendy Miller, full-time kindergarten para to half-time kindergarten and half-time ECSE paraprofessional; and Miranda Foster, high school para to high school physical education teacher.

• Employment to Blake Schreck, seasonal maintenance; Trevor Townsend, seasonal maintenance; Taylor Deen, parent educator; Amy Skidmore, part-time kindergarten teacher; and Mackenzie Gydesen, middle school special education teacher.

• Supplemental assignments to Foster, high school volleyball head coach; and Cassie Trader, high school auxiliary sponsor.

Reports

Superintendant Dr. Becky Albrecht reported the first year of ReadyMath and iReady are getting good results on diagnostics. Several administrators from the district will attend training on federal finance. Currently, summer school enrollment is just over 350. The administrative council is planning 2019/20 professional development based on the two district indicators which were chosen. She attended a district administration leadership summit this month.

Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz announced the food service advisory upcoming meeting with the district finishing year four of the second five-year contract with Lunchtime Solutions.

Director of Student Services Katie Neubauer told of teachers implementing the Dynamic Learning Map – Alternate State Assessments with the window runs from March 26 through May 18.

Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham presented updates from the building trades, welding, culinary arts, ag, child care, health science, collision repair, auto technology, business, adult and community education and guidance, placement and hi-set.

High School Principal Thom Alvarez noted 91.1 percent of students are attending 90 percent of the time. There are 41 students who have scored a 26 or higher on their ACT. Eighteen have scored a 30 or higher.

Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts told there were 177 guests on the annual leadership day and several students qualified for a variety of state events.

Eugene Field Principal Philip Pohren gave the music concert dates of second grade, 6 pm, April 29; fourth grade, 6 pm, May 6; and third grade, 6 pm, May 14.

Early Childhood Center Director Michelle McCollum reported 12 of the RPDC Early Childhood Networking group observed the classrooms.

Activities Director Mat Beu gave a summary of upcoming events.

Building and Grounds Supervisor Adam Townsend spoke to past month’s challenges including a water main break at NTS, leaking steam table at the high school kitchen, turf damage caused by snow removal and improvements to the high school gym stage.