The school board of the Maryville School District met March 20 to process the following business items:

• Held a student showcase of state wrestlers including Kade Wilmes, Connor Weiss, Keiren Watkins, Drew Spire, Gavin Gray-Walker and Jeff Stooksbury; Madeline Wiedmaier earning state choir distinction; and all-state basketball team members Serena Sundell and Eli Dowis.

• Approved the consent agenda which included the food service report, comprehensive assessment and evaluation plans for facilities and maintenance, student activities program and wellness program.

• Authorized agreements with MSBA policy service, memos of understanding with Maryville Young Players and NCS Works, acknowledgement with Columbia Public Schools and a cooperative agreement with St. Gregory’s.

• Set the organizational meeting for 6 pm, April 15.

• Approved the 2019-20 building trades project.

• Accepted the staffing items and job description revisions.

• Authorized the move of the health savings account banking account to Nodaway Valley Bank.

• Set the date for retirees and long-term employees leaving the district reception for 5:30 pm, May 15.

Reports

The CTA report was given by Ron Leader.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht told the district is considering implementing the Leader in Me model, the district is hosting the regional NEE recertification training and she attended the MOKAN Forum for superintendents.

Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz shared about the district wellness plan, new staff with Lunchtime Solutions and possible revisions to the new teacher orientation program.

Student Services Director Katie Neubauer reported about the strong partnership between the district and Northwest Missouri State with the Life Skills students.

Eugene Field Principal Philip Pohren announced Kids Heart Challenge began March 8 and Speedy Spoofhound 5k race will be on April 27.

Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts announced the annual leadership day to be March 29.

High School Principal Thom Alvarez told there will be three summer school offerings: health, personal finance and speech.

Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham noted contest season is in full swing with state qualifiers being 31 in SkillsUSA; 15 in FBLA; six in FCCLA and FFA members; plus many healthcare accreditations.

Early Childhood Director Michelle McCollum told the kindergarten attendance for February was 79.2 percent and screened potential preschoolers.

Went into closed session to approve the following personnel items:

• Substitute list.

• Non-renewal due to DESE requirement: Amy Skidmore and Jess Reeder.

• Resignations from Matt Houchin, middle school summer strength coach; Jonathan Baker, high school football assistant coach; Megan Sole, middle school paraprofessional and high school girls basketball and track assistant coach; Kelsi Meyer, parent educator; Heidi Moffat, middle school special education teacher; Regina Felzke, elementary school yearbook sponsor, and Nikki Chubick, first grade teacher.

• Reassignments of Brian Lynn to coordinator of student services; Craig Borey to special education director; and Maggie Spire to second grade teacher.

• Recommended for employment Bryan Grow, high school assistant principal; Megan McQuinn, third grade teacher; Amadee Huck, second grade teacher; and Makenzie Ramsey, elementary school nurse.

• Supplemental assignments for Rodney Bade, high school track head coach; Tye Parsons, high school spring play art designer; and Jacob Vollstedt, high school football defensive coordinator.

• Re-employment of coordinators, directors, diagnostician including Mat Beu, athletics/activities director; Amanda Haile, AEL director; Lori Tally, adult education coordinator; and Laura McComb, educational diagnostician.

• Certificated staff renewals and summer, fall, winter, yearly supplemental assignment renewals.