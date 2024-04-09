At the April 1 Maryville City Council Meeting, a contract with Keller Construction, St. Joseph, was approved for the 2024 asphalt mill and overlay project.

Milling and hot-mix asphalt overlay is needed on several poorly-condition streets, which were identified in an council closed session on February 12. The total cost of the bid will be $274,395.50.

Joe Hayes and Jeff Farlow were approved to serve four year terms to the Maryville Housing Authority Board, expiring May 31, 2028.

An ordinance for a contract with Midwest Mobile Radio Service, St, Joseph, for the purchase of four Motorola Pyramid Vehicular Repeaters for the Maryville Police Department. The city was awarded a $9,999.99 grant through the Local Law Enforcement Grant Program. The total cost will be $10,268.88, with the remaining $268.89 coming from the general fund.

The council authorized a payment to White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, for emergency repairs at the Water Treatment Plant on February 7. The total cost is $24,790.

A contract with CNH Industrial Capital America, Racine, WI, was approved for the lease buyout of a 2921 Case 590SN backhoe and two buckets. The unit has less than 300 hours and remains in excellent condition. The total amount will be $56,272.20.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. McDanel is expecting to have a contract at the first meeting in May for construction of South Main Phase II. Dr. Clarence Green was awarded a key to the city at a private ceremony for his efforts towards Northwest Missouri State and the City of Maryville. The kayak rental vending machine is now open at Mozingo Lake. McDanel ended his report stressing the importance of voting in this election year.