Charles Kevin Rauch, 67, Graham, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care ER, Maryville.

He was born August 30, 1956, in Fairfax, to John William and Lavella Mae Bomar Rauch. He lived all his life in the area.

Mr. Rauch was a farmer and co-owned and operated R&W Farms, Graham.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, September 2 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in the New Point Cemetery, New Point. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 am on Saturday at the funeral home.

