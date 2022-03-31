Judy Ann LaRose, 79, Pickering, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home.

She was born October 28, 1942, in Parnell, to Glenn Ray and Helen Marie Crenshaw Burns.

Mrs. LaRose served in the US Navy from 1960-61. She received an associate’s degree and her LPN license.

She worked as a nurse at Bedford Manor Nursing Home, Bedford, IA, and at other nursing homes and then was in home health for many years.

Mrs. LaRose’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were Tuesday, March 29 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the “Angel Program” at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.