Margaret A. Moore, 94, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 5 at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Interment was in Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Rock Port.

Online condolences may be left at minterfuneralchapels.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.