Betty Jean Crane, 86, Albany, formerly of Maryville, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 6, 1934, to George and Leona Brandon Lynch. She attended school in Maryville.

On February 9, 1960, she married George A. Crane in Maryville.

Graveside services and burial were held March 9 at the Quitman Cemetery, Quitman.

