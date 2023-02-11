Marcia Anne Scott, 73, Daytona Beach Shores, FL, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville, to Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan Pfeifer.

On September 5, 1980, she married Tom Scott.

Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Friday, February 10 at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, Lebanon, with Rev. Marsha Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 pm, Thursday, February 9, at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Humane Society. Donations may be mailed to Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, PO Box 948, Lebanon, MO 65536.

Online condolences may be left at shadelscolonialchapel.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shadel’s Colonial Chapel.