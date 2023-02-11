Hans “Chris” Still, 62, College Springs, IA, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 12, 1961, in Independence, to Bobby and Laveta Still. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1979.

Mr. Still had worked at IMBP and for a local butcher. He then worked for the diaper factory for many years. He eventually went to work at H&H Trailer in Braddyville and then Houston’s in Hopkins.

Mr. Still’s body has been cremated.

Memorial services will be at 2:30 pm, Saturday, February 11 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time at the church. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Chiefs gear.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.