Helen Louise Johnstone-Garten, 84, Maryville, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born May 11, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Cyrus E. Johnstone and Helen Haskins Johnstone. She graduated from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. She earned both her bachelors and master’s degrees in sociology.

On January 4, 1986, she married George Scott Garten at the Shawnee Mission Unity Church in Overland Park, KS.

Mrs. Johnstone-Garten worked as an engineering consultant and meeting administrator. She had also worked for FEMA.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, on Saturday, February 11 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow services at the St. Joseph Memorial Cemetery in St. Joseph.

No formal visitation is planned.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

