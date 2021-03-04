Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns , Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/25/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Approved: Invoice to MOPERM for Property Insurance; invoice to Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments for Environmental Study on Bridge #0411018; liquor license for temporary caterers for Backyard Vine and Wine; recorders fee report for February 2021; invoice to iCounty Technologies, LLC for software maintenance; invoice to Devnet for quarterly software license; collector/treasurer abatements to the personal property tax rolls.

Accounts Payable: #78028-78067.

Requisitions: Sheriff’s department to CCW Office Equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Tier 2 Report for Emergency Management for City of Maryville; notice of jury selection tomorrow on the third floor of the Administration Center; sheriff’s inmate report for January 2021; list from sheriff’s department of discarded food from the jail fire.

Patton submitted the February expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed current plans for bridge projects. A bid notice for tubes was put together with sealed bids being accepted until 9 am, March 30 in the office of the county clerk. At 9 am, they will be opened in the office of the county commission.

The 2021 contract and invoice between Nodaway County’s Region H, that is NW MO, and the Buchanan County Region H Homeland Security Regional Response System was reviewed and signed.

Ravenwood Mayor Bryan Sobotka spoke to the commission regarding plans the City of Ravenwood has to improve the sewer system. Sobotka asked to be considered for any future funding in the way of grants or wind energy funds. He was given the number to the MAPS organization to see what might be available.

At 11 am, H-Pile sealed bids from The Railroad Yard, Oden Enterprises, Inc., Midwest Service and Sales Co. and Husker Steel, were opened and read aloud. The commission reviewed the bids and Burns made a motion to accept the low bid from Oden Enterprises, Inc. as presented. All were in favor. Present during the opening/reading of bids was Russ Placzek of Oden Enterprises, Inc.

The commission reviewed a Joint 911 Oversight Board income statement for 911 dispatch that was emailed by Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel.

Burns and Ed Walker, made an inspection of Roads #293 and #294 in Polk Township and Roads #275, #284, #285 and #291 in Union Township. Also inspected were roads #789, #790, #779, #777, and #778 in Hughes Township; road #656 in Jackson Township and #660 in Jefferson Township

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A letter from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s project FEMA-4451-DR-MO (PA ID#147-99147-00) was reviewed. The project completion and certification report (P.4) was signed and returned.

Kurt Hagey, Nodaway Township board member, talked about road #345 that continues into Green Township as #525.

The commission filled out a form for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources historic preservation easement contact information and returned it to the State Historic Preservation office.

A Jackson Township resident discussed the re-location of Noble Road. A meeting will be held on site in the near future.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 3/4/2021.