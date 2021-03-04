The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and Northwest Missouri State University are teaming up to offer a workshop designed to address organizations that are planning for events such as festivals, youth camps, vacation bible schools, rodeos, etc.

While winter is still apparent, many are looking to summer and starting to plan their annual summer events. With COVID-19 impacting our communities, what efforts should leaders be taking to ensure our events are safe for attendees?

This workshop is being held virtually, via ZOOM and is scheduled at 9:30 am, Saturday, March 6. There is no cost to attend the workshop. Those planning to attend should register online at eventbrite.com/e/large-event- planning-workshop-tickets- 141483094745.

John Carr, program coordinator and Instructor for the Emergency and Disaster Management program at Northwest Missouri State University, will facilitate the workshop which will focus on topics such as the current best practices for event hosting related to COVID-19, the trajectory of the pandemic, where the anticipation lies on things for this summer, and how to ensure the event that is being planned is a safe one.

In addition to teaching courses, Carr serves as exercise director for Missouri Hope, the largest full-scale disaster training exercise in the region. The exercise brings together students, faculty and partner agencies from throughout the country, allowing Northwest students first-hand experience in disaster response operations. Outside of Northwest, Carr serves as the executive director for the Consortium for Humanitarian Service and Education, a non-profit focused on promoting full immersion, full behavioral, simulation exercises to college students in the fields of emergency management, nursing, homeland security and humanitarian relief. Carr also serves his community through his work with the Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross, and support of emergency management initiatives in Northwest Missouri. Carr has a master’s degree in emergency management from North Dakota State University, a bachelors degree in psychology from Northwest Missouri State University and is currently pursuing a doctor of science from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL. His research interests include citizen engagement in emergency management processes, Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), simulation design and emergency management in higher education.