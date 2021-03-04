John Schulte, 95, Maryville, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.

He was born October 31, 1925, in Maryville, to Roy and Clara Stiens Schulte. He attended Douglas Rural School, and Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

On May 11, 1948, he married Catherine Irene Miller at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception Abbey Church, Conception.

Mr. Schulte’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, March 6 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

