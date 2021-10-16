Make It Maryville has been nominated for the America’s Main Street $25,000 grant contest.

The local businesses involved in Make It Maryville have four annual sale events, a constant Facebook and Instagram presence and a campaign to encourage tourism.

The group needs local supporters to go to https://bit.ly/3DdTOLY, find the “Make It Maryville” tab and vote up to 20 times each day between now and Sunday, November 7.

If the group wins the contest, the funds will be used to finish the website, along with upkeep of the site, so that it serves as the main directory of the town. The additional funds will be allocated on programs to increase awareness and tourism in Maryville.

“The upside to our community is that in return, we will grow to provide you with local sources to shop from,” Coordinator Holly Kay Cronk said. “Keeping your money at home and keeping it where it can be reinvested into our hometown.

“It has been a thrilling experience to see how Make it Maryville has grown and been supported by the community and our local businesses,” Cronk said. “We are looking forward to a strong continued collaboration between representing our local small businesses and working with other stakeholders and city leaders to propel tourism and bring more shoppers to our town.”