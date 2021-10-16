Carrol L. “Bud” Boyles, 83, Maryville, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at a care facility in Columbia.

He was born March 11, 1938, in Rosendale, to Myrtle “Ruth” Boyles and Boyd “Dale” Boyles. He was raised from infancy by his “Uncle” Dean Boyles. He graduated in 1956 from Rosendale.

On December 2, 1962, he married Mary Ann Alcox in Lathrop. They lived in rural Andrew County and later in Savannah.

Mr. Boyles started his career path into the automotive business working at Midland Empire Rebuilders, fixing generators and starters. He joined Savannah Motors, the Ford and Mercury dealer in Savannah, as a salesman. In 1971, he moved to Maryville as a partner in Wilkinson Motors. In 1984, it became Boyles Motors, Inc. Funeral services will be at 10 am, Friday, October 15 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 14 at the Funeral Home.

