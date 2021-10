Three area high schools, Jefferson, Maryville and North Nodaway, had students selected for the Northwest All-District Choir sponsored by Northwest Missouri Choral Directors Association. The students will perform at 5 pm, Saturday, October 30 at Platte County High School.

Maryville High School has seven students in the all-district choir. They are Cassidy Cline, Emily Pearce, Carter Strauch, Leah Richardson, Kort Watkins, Alonna Cross and Kyle Stuart.