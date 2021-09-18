The Maitland United Methodist Church closed earlier this year and the building and contents will be auctioned at 10 am, Saturday, September 25 at the church site, 217 South Maple Avenue, Maitland.

The church was established 1875 in Whig Valley by pioneers of various faiths. In 1881, the church was moved to Maitland “by the slow, tedious ‘Old rope and captan with roller’ method.”

In 1885, an entryway and west addition was added to the one-room structure. The original parsonage was moved to the south part of town in 1926. Other social rooms were added to the church over the years.

Maitland and Graham shared a pastor and in 1963, the Nodaway Parish was formed adding the Skidmore UMC. In 1979, the 95-year-old church was destroyed by fire. The new brick church was built in 1981.

The new building is accessible to handicapped persons. Entry is near the parking area and there are no steps inside the church. Sliding wood doors between the sanctuary and the large fellowship hall can be opened to allow additional seating for worshippers. The small stained glass window and pulpit, saved from the old church were combined to make a feature in the entryway.

In 2021, Reverend Melissa Dobb, district superintendent of the Northwest District, consented to discontinue the Maitland United Methodist Church.

Real estate will be sold first at 10 am. Other items include a 28-inch brass bell with brackets, framed 35-inch by 50-inch stained glass, both are items from the original church. Twenty modern oak pews, two oak pulpits, oak parlor table, Bible stand and 24-inch-tall brass cross and more are being sold after the real estate.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the United Methodist Scholarship Fund. For more information or to view, contact Richard Warner at 816.390.7791.