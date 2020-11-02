Northwest Missouri State University’s Madraliers chamber choir will present a fall concert at 7:30 pm, Thursday, November 5, in the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the concert venue will not be accessible to the public. Instead KNWT, Northwest’s student-led television station, will broadcast the concert on its YouTube channel.

The concert will feature compositions emanating from the 16th through the 21st centuries, including “Exsultate Justi” by Ludovico da Viadana, “Weep, O Mine Eyes” by John Bennet, “And the Glory of the Lord” from George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah,” “Refuge” by Craig Carnahan, “Caminante” by David L. Brunner, “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Fauré, “I Carry Your Heart with Me” by Jonathan Reid and “Music in the Air” arranged by Ryan Murphy.

The Madraliers choral ensemble, conducted by Professor of Music Dr. Brian Lanier, is a select group of 32 undergraduate and graduate students representing a variety of disciplines and majors at Northwest. The choir’s repertoire ranges from the Renaissance to contemporary composers. During the spring, the talent and versatility of the singers are further demonstrated as the choir becomes Celebration and performs vocal jazz and show choir repertoire.

The Madraliers were selected to perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference in 2006 and 2012 and 2013, in addition to accepting an invitation to perform for the American Choral Directors Association Southwest Division Convention in 2008 and 2012.