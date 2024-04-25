Luke Matthew Violett, 45, Guilford, died Thursday, April 18, 2024, at his home.

He was born September 15, 1978, to Stephanie L. Chapel (Karly) and Rodney B. Violett, in Grand Jct, CO. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1997.

On July 5, 2013, he married Kimberly Jeanne Kelso in Maryville.

Mr. Violett served in the United States Marine Corps, where he worked as a helicopter turbine mechanic, was a door gunner on a CH46 helicopter during his 2004 tour in Afghanistan, and later became a career recruiter at RS Kansas City. He retired from the Marine Corps as a master sergeant after 21 years.

After his military retirement, he joined the Tenneco/Federal Mogul family as the operations manager in September 2017. He continued to seek self-improvement by attending Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business management in 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, April 27 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial with full military honors was in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford. Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.