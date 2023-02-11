Janis Jane Oldham Colville was born November 14, 1933, in Clarion, IA to Charles Mason Oldham and Alberta Celia Williams Oldham, the first of seven siblings. She was raised in Clarion and graduated from Clarion High School. She began her higher education at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, IA. After moving to Fullerton, CA with her family, Jan continued her studies at the University of California at Berkeley where she graduated with honors in 1958 with a BA in history.

While finishing her studies, Jan met a dashing young navy pilot from Maryville named Robert Eugene Colville. They married on February 6, 1959 in Fullerton, CA and settled in Sunnyvale, CA where they began their family. As a Navy wife, Jan moved her family of three children; Carl, Cara, and Cassie, across the country several times with stops in California, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, and Rhode Island before she and Bob returned to his hometown of Maryville in 1975.

Jan was dedicated to supporting her children in their school and extracurricular activities, but also worked outside the home as a technical writer for NASA at Moffett Field in California, as the coordinator at the Volunteer Action Center in Maryville, the office manager at the Maryville Community Health Clinic and seasonally at Hardin, Cummins, Moss & Miller in Maryville. But, Jan’s true job was service to her community. She served as a Red Cross volunteer, was active in the First Christian Church of Maryville in many roles including as an elder, and participated in Maryville Community Betterment committee, Soroptimists, Chapter L of PEO, BPW, AAUW, Bloomfield Club, the Nodaway County Historical Society, and on the board of St. Francis Hospital.

Outside of her extensive volunteer work, Jan was known for her love of music, cooking, reading and Jeopardy. She played violin in her younger years and continued playing piano and singing throughout her life. She sang in church and community choirs in all of the various locations she lived. In addition, she participated in several musical theater productions at Conception Abbey. Jan shared her love of cooking with friends and family by being an excellent hostess. She was particularly known for her famous pork roast, potato salad, deviled eggs and pies. Jan also shared her love of reading with many through her participation in several book clubs. And her children knew to never call to chat during Jeopardy.

Jan passed from this world on February 3, 2023 at her home in Maryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alberta; sister, Nancy Maravilla and brother, Charles Oldham. She is survived by Bob of the home, son, Carl Colville, Ravenwood; daughters, Cara Colville, Maryville and Cassie Ford and son-in-law Beau Ford, Kansas City; sisters, Sandra Cavanaugh, Barbara Martin and Anita Oldham; brother, Brian Oldham; grandsons, Christian and Atticus Ford; granddaughter, Machaela Ford; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, February 23 at First Christian Church, Maryville. Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Friday, February 24 at First Christian Church, Maryville followed by burial at Hopkins Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Christian Church, Maryville, or the Nodaway County Historical Society.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.