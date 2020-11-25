Sarah Ann Groteluschen, 39, Maryville, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home in Maryville.

Ms. Groteluschen was born August 22, 1981, in Columbus, NE, to David and Janelle Malasek Groteluschen. She attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated from Columbus High School in 2000.

She continued her education by attending the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, graduating with a bachelors degree in 2006. She continued to further her education pursuing a bachelors degree in music education from Northwest Missouri State University.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 27 at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 am until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 am on Saturday, also at the church.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church – Shell Creek, donor’s or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.