Lorna Sue Mayfield From, 82, Maryville, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Oak Pointe in Maryville.

Lorna was born in Maryville on December 30, 1941, to Dr. Elwin Lavon “E.L.” and Kennie Christine Florea Mayfield. She lived in Hopkins as a youth and later lived her entire life in Maryville.

Lorna attended Northwest Missouri State University and earned a master’s degree in education and reading. She taught first grade for over 30 years at Eugene Field Elementary School in Maryville.

On September 10, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Maryville, Lorna married Ronald Ray From. They were happily married for over 57 years before Ron’s passing in 2018.

Lorna also loved her students and working tirelessly to positively impact their young lives. She prepared every day of teaching like it was the most important day in the lives of her students; her other children. Lorna kept albums of her classes and students and was able to remember something special about every child. Her passion for education spilled over to her classroom nature tables and working tirelessly to establish the Eugene Field outdoor classroom. After retiring, Lorna would tutor young students in reading, freely giving of her time to help them learn and grow.

Lorna was a member of the Laura Street Baptist Church where she was active in teaching Sunday school and supporting church activities. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the MSTA, the Retired Teacher’s Association, and a long-time member of the Nodaway County Historical Society.

Lorna has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Bram Funeral Home

Memorial services will be at 10 am, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the 1st Christian Church in Hopkins.

Burial services will take place at a later date.

The family appreciates memorial donations in lieu of flowers in Lorna From’s name to the Parkinsons Foundation, parkinsons.org; or the Maryville R-2 Educational Foundation, 1501 South Munn Ave., Maryville, MO 64468.