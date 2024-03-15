Saturday, March 9, 2024, Virginia Lee Neff, 71, of Maryville, ran into the waiting arms of Dickie in Heaven with Abrielle wrapping around her leg.

Virginia was welcomed into the world on September 29, 1952 in Cainbridge, NE by Darrel L. and Helen L. Cogdill Skroh. She was a graduate of South Harrison High School and received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in special education from Northwest Missouri State University.

On December 26, 1970 in Maryville, Virginia married the love of her life Samuel Richard “Dickie” Neff. He preceded her in death on September 18, 1996. She was also preceded by her parents and granddaughter, Abrielle Neff. Teaching was her passion.

Her teaching career started off in elementary special education. She then shifted to helping incarcerated adults receive their GED, before returning to special education, retiring from Maryville School District.

A good book was never far from her hands, including the Bible as she attended Laura Street Baptist Church and was a member of the Missouri Retired Teacher Association.

The funeral service is at 10 am, Wednesday, March 13 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, March

12 at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Abrielle Neff Foundation for a special education or early childhood scholarship.

