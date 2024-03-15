Kenneth L. Dowden, 88, Jefferson City, formerly of Maryville, died Friday, March 8, 2024.

He was born June 28, 1935, in Maryville, to Harvey A. and Florence E. David Dowden.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1953 and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On August 12, 1963, he married Shirley Jean Wilson in Maryville.

Mr. Dowden was a teacher and school administrator in Southwest Iowa and Northwest Missouri for 14 years. He later worked for the Missouri Department of Mental Health, retiring in 1999.

He was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church, Jefferson City, where he was a eucharistic minister and usher.

A celebration Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Friday, March 15 at Immaculate Conception Church, Jefferson City. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 10 am. An additional visitation will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, March 16 followed by burial at 1 pm in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Helias Foundation, 1106 Swifts Highway, Jefferson City, MO 65109, or to Myrtle Tree Cemetery, c/o Price Funeral Home, 124 East First St. Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.