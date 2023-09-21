To celebrate the beginning of fall, Downtown Maryville will host “Fall into Fun” from 3 to 7 pm, Sunday, September 24, on the courthouse square in Maryville. The Saturday Maryville Market will not take place the 23rd.

Fall into Fun is a free, community celebration that promises an unforgettable day of shopping and family-friendly activities.

Over 30 vendors including local artisans and producers will showcase their handcrafted goods, unique artworks, and fresh, homegrown products. This event is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses and find distinctive treasures, from cozy knitwear to one-of-a-kind crafts.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fall into Fun to Maryville this year,” said Vendor Coordinator Autumn Quimby. “This event takes the success of the Downtown Maryville Market and incorporates more activities for the whole family. Fall into Fun provides a wonderful platform for our talented local vendors. It’s a day of community, creativity and celebration.”

Guests can enjoy wares from their favorite market vendors, pumpkin painting, bounce house, face painting, yard games, food and more.

To become a vendor, email downtownmaryvillemarket@gmail. com.

Admission is free.