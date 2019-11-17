This month, sites in the Maryville area will be among 5,000 US drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, November 18 through 25.

Maryville families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

The Nodaway County region may bring shoebox gifts to Calvary Chapel Maryville, 24770 Interlude Road, Maryville, at the following time and dates: 3 to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, November 18 – 22; 1 to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday, November 23 – 24; and 8 to 10 am, Monday, November 25.

This year, area residents hope to collect more than 9,370 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.