After a COVID-caused hiatus in 2020, the First Baptist Church, Maryville, invites the public to attend this year’s presentation of its Living Christmas Tree.

First performed in 2016, this year’s performances will be at 6:30 pm, December 10, 11 and 12.

The Living Christmas Tree is a 30-foot tree constructed in the church’s sanctuary. It is made of wood and metal, stuffed with greenery, strung with lights and built over about a three- to four-day period. The choir stands within it on four different levels to sing various songs conveying the message of Christmas.

The choir is directed by Dr. David Robertson. The songs include “Joy,” “Come and See, Go and Tell,” “What Did You Say Was the Baby’s Name?,” “Emmanuel,” “Born to Save,” “A Strange Way,” “It’s About the Cross” and “We, Who Were Walking in Darkness.” Solos will be performed by Lisa Watkins and Anna Hulsey. As a finale, the audience will be invited to join the choir as it sings the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”