The annual Nodaway County Fort Leavenworth Hunt will be held Saturday, December 11 near Mozingo Lake.

The event is organized under the auspices of the Fort Leavenworth Army Base in Fort Leavenworth, KS, and is hosted by Ravenwood residents David and Brenda Lewis.

“The original purpose of the organization was to keep the US Cavalry horses trained and in shape for military operations,” Brenda said. “The goal of the hunt is not to kill, but to find and pursue on horseback wild animals, today primarily coyotes, not foxes.”

She said the hunt is in charge of 25 to 35 hounds that are housed at Fort Leavenworth, owned by the US government and cared for and supported by members of the hunt.

It is the fifth year for the event, sponsored by the Fort Leavenworth Hunt, and held each year in early December, weather permitting, just east of the northern end of Mozingo Lake.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect, but that first year proved that all the people involved with the Fort Leavenworth Hunt were top-notch, friendly people with respect for our land and property,” Brenda said. “Many of them are military personnel from Fort Leavenworth. It’s a unique event we’re proud to host each year.”

The hunt will begin and end at their home located at 34704 220th Street, Ravenwood, with the ride traveling on nearby landowners’ properties as well. The horses and hounds begin arriving at 9 am and the ride commences around 11 am with a potluck meal held afterward. The public is welcome, but must follow parking instructions, and camping or lawn chairs are recommended.

“The landowners and members of the public typically gather at the house and sometimes follow the hunt along the roadways in vehicles to watch the action,” Brenda said. “Anyone interested in horses and/or hounds should come out to view the spectacle. It’s really quite beautiful.”