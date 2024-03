Lisa G. Smeltzer, 61, Maryville, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at her home in Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the First Baptist Church, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.