Maryville City Council Members Benjamin Lipiec and Bryan Williams both renewed their oath of office at the April 10 meeting following their victories in the April 4 Municipal Election.

They both ran unopposed, with Williams receiving 372 votes, and Lipiec getting 453. Those results, as well as the results of the Proposition M ballot question were approved, which allows for up to a three percent sales tax on adult use marijuana. The proposition received 505 yes votes, and 72 for no. It is estimated to bring in $150,000 per year in revenue. Mayor Tye Parsons and Mayor Pro-Tem Dannen Merrill also kept their positions for the coming year.

A request for food sales on city property from Nopal Food Truck was approved. Jose Fernandez and Christian Valencia are looking to park their food truck on Market Street in front of Maryville Lumber, taking up three parking spots with no street closure. They are planning to be open from 10:30 pm to 1:30 am, Friday and Saturday evenings, and will be making decisions on a week by week basis.

A supplemental agreement #1 to a memorandum of understanding for Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park was approved. The Thomson family is looking to make a further $125,000 donation for the park, which will add in new playground equipment this summer. The equipment will include slides and tables all next to the splash pad, and will have artificial turf and wood chips as ground cover.

A sub-recipient agreement with St. Francis Hospital Foundation to use COVID-19 relief fund money from the ARPA was approved. The council noted support for an additional $20,000 at St. Francis Gala that was held February 18. This agreement formalizes additional funding with the same terms. A resolution to amend the primary intended uses of ARPA funds was also approved. There is a total of $2,395,235 in ARPA allotment earmarked. This resolution increased or removed the following: increased Facade Improvement Grant Program to $346,000, Mental Health Patient Assistance program to $40,000, includes $40,000 for mobile radios, stormwater improvements for Lisa Lane to $182,520, pavement assessment and management plan to $166,500 and water treatment pilot plant to $465,866. A total of $172,427 remains unallocated at the discretion of the city council.

The grant agreement for the Fiscal Year 2022 RAISE program for Phase II of the South Main improvement project was approved. USDOT announced $5,925,780 in RAISE funds for Phase II on August 9, 2022. Advertisement for construction bids will follow an approved PS&E. The agreement with MoDOT was also approved.

An agreement with MoDOT to resurface parking areas along Route 46, that is First Street, was approved. MoDOT is responsible for maintaining the through-way surface. MoDOT approved contract with Herzog Contracting Corp, St. Joseph. The resurfacing will include 1.75 inch asphalt resurface along Route 46 near Hawk Road through Maryville, east to Katydid Road. The MoDOT agreement also includes repair from Conception Abbey east to near Stanberry. It is 4,660.70 square yards of parking area at $59,758.30 for Maryville. The budget includes $400,000 for 2023 asphalt mill and overlay project. The project is estimated to start July 1 and complete prior to November 1.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. The city has an RFQ out for Phase II of the South Main Project. The Lisa Lane/Robertson Crist storm drainage project has a pre-construction meeting April 14. The city was not awarded funding for renovating City Hall through the Missouri Department of Economic Development Community Revitalization Program. A second round of funding will happen, and the staff will look at applying for the Downtown Pedestrian Project.