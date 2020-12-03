Geneva Lynn Carroll, 59, Burlington Jct., died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born September 23, 1961, in King City, to Manford Clayton Carr and Barbara D. Bailey Carr. She graduated from Nodaway Holt High School.

On May 3, 1980, she married Virgie D. Carroll at the Christian Church in Skidmore.

Mrs. Carroll’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in the Groves Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials can be directed to the family to be sent to COVID-19 research.

