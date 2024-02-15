Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/8/24. The motion passed.Approved: Clerk Fee Report

Requisitions: County Clerk to Dominion Voting Systems for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: LAGERS Contribution Rate, updated; contract from Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC

Reviewed a proposal from Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. for remove/replace A/C units on porch roof at the Courthouse. Due to the leak issue, the commission has declared this an emergency and will move forward to initiate this project. A call was put in to both Cornerstone Roofing and Geist Heating to coordinate the project.

Signed the Annual Inspection of Fire Sprinkler System and/or Backflow Preventers at the Administration Center with Continental Fire Sprinkler Company.

Received the annual donation payment of $15,000 from Tenaska Clear Creek Wind Project. The commission discussed the donation of the funds and decided to donate $5,000 each to North Star Advocacy Center, St. Francis Foundation and the Nodaway County Community Building. Calls were put in to Megan Jennings, Brent Cline, Linda Mattson and Bob Lager to schedule a time to distribute the funds. Cline will be available at 10 am, March 7 to present the checks.

The commission RSVP’d to Holt County for the quarterly Regional County Commission Meeting to be held March 21.

A resident of Independence Township stopped in to discuss Road #197 & #198.

Reviewed opioid claims documents regarding a United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York Chapter 11 documents. The commission opted to accept the plan and to appoint the chairperson as special proxy to vote in favor of the scheme at the relevant scheme meeting and any adjournment thereof.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave project updates. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids on a 2024 utility service box and installation to be turned in to the office of the County Clerk no later than at 9 am, March 5, at which time all sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.

Also discussed the Cintas contract. A message was left for a Cintas representative to call back.

The commission approved the advertisement for the 2024 CART rock bid. The bid was sent out to the paper. Closing date for all sealed bids is 10 am, March 19, in the office of the county clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the county commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected Bridge #741 (BRO-R074(65)) in Grant Township with Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates and Engle. Also, in White Cloud Township, looked at Road #763 and a slab bridge on Road #764.

Approved paint colors and counter improvements in the circuit clerk’s office.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 2/15/2024.