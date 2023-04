The Maryville Public Library will offer the Getting Started in Genealogy program at 7 pm, Thursday, April 13 in the library basement. Guest speaker is Letha Marie Mowry, former president of the Nodaway County Genealogy Society. She will instruct attendees on how to build a family tree and share her local research contacts.

There will be free refreshments provided by Oak Point. Register for free by stopping at the front desk or by calling 660.582.5281.