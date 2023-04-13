Have you always wanted to explore Crowder State Park, but don’t want to hike alone? Are you curious about the plants and animals found along these trails? This spring, park team members are guided hikes to explore every mile of trail in the park.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water, snacks and insect repellent, and wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather.

Details for the hikes are as follows:

• 10 am, Saturday, April 8: River Forks Trail. Gather at the lake parking lot for a 2-mile hike on this loop trail. Participants may see bald eagles at the fork of Weldon and Thompson Rivers.

• 10 am, Saturday, April 15: North Thompson Trail. Join park team members at the equestrian parking lot for a hike on this 4.5-mile loop that passes by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House and the Thompson River and goes to the Leatherwood Hollow.

• 5 pm, Sunday, April 15: Tall Oaks Trail. This 4.2-mile hike traverses the park’s most diverse trail. Meet at the campground amphitheater to go on this hike.

• 10 am, Sunday, April 22: South Thompson Trail. Assemble at the Shelter 3 parking lot for this 6.5-mile hike.