The Maryville Public Library is offering a ‘personal shopper’ service to bundle books upon request for families during Christmas break. The bundles can be picked up at the front desk or will be delivered to the patron, curbside.

Patrons can pick the types of books they desire to be in the bundle. At this time, only children’s, youth and young adult book bundles are available. Bundles will be available for pickup normally within 24 hours but it may take as long as a week to fill.

To submit the order, call 660.582.5281, email youthcoordinator@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org, visit maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo. us or the front desk to get the form. The library is located at 509 North Main Street, Maryville.