Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Present: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Burns seconded the motion. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/17/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: inventory transfer/disposal form.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Maryville Chamber for safety incentives; to Gray Oil for diesel.

Accounts payable: #77751-77761.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s inmate report for November 2020.

Diane Thomsen, public administrator, met with the commission, Patton and Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, to answer budget specific questions regarding the public administrator position.

A call was made to MEI Elevator Services for an update on the Administration Center elevator phone. After looking at the system last week, MEI determined a new, compatible phone will be needed. A quote will be sent. The commission reviewed and approved a quote from Rapid Elite for wall signs for two offices on the third floor.

Russ Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc., spoke with the county regarding upcoming bids for the six bridges for 2021. A call was also put in to Andy Macias at Snyder and Associates regarding the bids.

The commission reviewed applications from Nodaway County fire districts for CARES Act funds. Jenkins was on hand to answer questions. Ron Sobotka met with the commissioners to review the application for Jackson Township Fire Protection District.

Abby Hawk stopped in to discuss township records she is trying to obtain to assist Nodaway Township with their FEMA documentation. A request for 2017-2019 CART rock invoices was submitted to the county clerk’s office.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Kim Mildward, NW Regional Council of Governments, brought in environmental letters pertaining to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Bridge #0411018 in Jackson Township, for signatures.

The commission reviewed general revenue requests. Doug Sutton and Crystal Ward made a presentation on behalf of the New Nodaway Humane Society requesting consideration for the FY2021 Budget. Lynette Harbin, Big Brothers Big Sisters ,also met with the commission to make a formal request for the 2021 budget.

An inspection was made of a tube on Road #877 in Hughes Township.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 12/29/2020. The motion passed.