Lewis and Clark State Park team members invite the public to join them from 7 to 8 pm, Saturday, August 5 for an educational program about Missouri’s owls.

Missouri has a wonderful diversity of owls. Join park staff in the park office’s Keelboat Room to learn about the different species of owls and what makes them special. By the end of this event, you’ll be saying “Wowls!”

This program is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, it will be canceled.

Lewis and Clark State Park is located at 801 Lake Crest Blvd. in Rushville.