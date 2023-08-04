As summer vacation speeds toward an ending, parents and students everywhere are preparing for the looming school year. Below is a list of the registration dates for schools in the area.

South Nodaway R-IV School District will have preschool through 12th grade registration from 3 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, August 10. To make an appointment to register, call Monday through Thursday, 660,652.3727.

The South Nodaway open house for the elementary and high school will be at 5 pm, Thursday, August 17. There will also be a PTO Carnival and Yearbook Signing Party.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District’s registration day for 7th graders will be at 6 pm, Friday, August 11. Registration for 8th through 12th and elementary will be at 5 pm, Thursday, August 17.

West Nodaway R-I School District plans to have its prekindergarten through 12th grade registration day 1 to 6 pm, Monday, August 14.

North Nodaway R-VI School District’s in-person registration will be from 9 am to 6 pm, Thursday, August 17 at both the elementary and high school. Online registration is from Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 18.

Northeast Nodaway R-V School District will host its registration for all new and returning preschool through 12th grade students from 1 to 6 pm, Tuesday, August 8 .

Jefferson C-123 School District’s registration will be Friday, August 11.

Maryville R-II School District plans to have registration for all schools including Maryville Early Childhood Center in the district from 8 am to 4 pm, Tuesday, August 8. Online registration began August 2, however, parents still need to check in August 8 to pay fees, lunches, check on issues, etc.

Open house for Maryville Middle School will be from 4 to 5:30 pm, Thursday, August 17 for students to drop off their supplies and meet their teachers. An MMS athletic parent meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in the gym.

St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School’s registration is going on now, contact the school office at 660.582.2462 for more information.

Horace Mann Laboratory School and Leet Center has registration from 7:30 to 11:30 am, Tuesday, August 8. Students will have their yearbook photo taken, health screening interview, family parking passes, PAC sign-up information.

HM Back-to-School night is from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, August 17. The social gathering allows students and parents to meet their teachers, see their classroom and bring in school supplies.