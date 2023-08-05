Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) presented downtown awards recognizing performance excellence during Missouri’s Premier Downtown Revitalization Conference in St. Louis on July 28. The event was hosted at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.

The ceremony on Friday night honored communities, individuals, businesses, and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization. Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities, and individuals in 13 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.

Maryville’s MTE Office Center façade improvement project was awarded the Best Façade Rehabilitation, under $20,000. MTE Office Center is a family-owned business that started in 1935 as Maryville Typewriter Exchange, servicing and selling typewriters for the region. The business grew and adapted to the changing times, now providing office supplies and equipment to the community and the government.

The business also changed its name to MTE Office Center, reflecting its evolution and legacy. The business is now run by the fourth generation of the family, Elizabeth Christiansen.

In 2022, MTE Office Center updated its exterior with the help of the City of Maryville’s Façade Improvement Grant Program. The program reimbursed 50 percent of the eligible project expenses, which totaled $19,500. The project involved removing old awnings and signage, cleaning and repainting the brick, installing new light fixtures, and adding new signs and window decals. The project included improving the back of the building with new stairs and paint.

Missouri Main Street Connection is the leading statewide nonprofit organization devoted to preservation-based economic development. Through the Main Street America™ movement and our partners, we empower community revitalization by celebrating, supporting, and sustaining Missouri historic commercial districts in both rural and urban settings.

In 2022 Missouri Main Street communities have created 332 net new jobs, 146 net new businesses, saved 303 buildings, received $105.5 million dollars in public and private investments, and accumulated 62,165 volunteer hours in their districts. The cumulative total investment between 2006-2022 surpassed $1.26 billion or adjusted for inflation $1.63 billion.