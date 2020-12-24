Lettie Lou Schultz, 87, Maryville, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born June 17, 1933, in Maryville, to Ben and Dora Joyner. She was a graduate of Ravenwood High School.

On August 4, 1951, she married Frank Scott in Ravenwood. He preceded her in death July 2, 1982. On June 10, 1984, she married Donald Schultz in Maryville. He preceded her in death October 2, 2010.

Mrs. Schultz’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.