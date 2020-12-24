Sr. Mary Elizabeth Krone, 93, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born Marilyn Jean Krone on September 25, 1927, in Clyde, KS, to Dr. Charles Benedict and Zella Mae Parsons Krone. She attended Marymont College in Salina, KS.

She entered the Benedictine Convent on August 15, 1947, and was given the name Sr. Mary Elizabeth Krone. Her first profession of vows was on May 29, 1949, and her final profession of vows was on July 12, 1954.

A private wake was held on Tuesday, December 15 at Our Lady of Rickenbach and a private Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, December 16 at the Benedictine Chapel. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery on the convent grounds.

