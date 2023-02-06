The first session of the 36th Leadership Maryville was held January 27 at the Bank Midwest meeting room. The classmates are front: Amanda Brown, Mozingo Events Center; Stian Bjotveit, Maryville Public Library; Bailey Christensen, Mosaic; Lauren Adams, Northwest Missouri State; Jim Dropinski, Kawasaki; back: Dr Logan Lightfoot, Maryville R-II; Annie Arvidson, Maryville Public Library; Tanner Walter, Ag Power; Taylor Farris, Bank Midwest; Bailey Fergison, Maryville Parks & Rec/Bearcat Boogie; Grace Stephens and Annie Punt, both of Northwest Missouri State.