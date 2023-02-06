By Morgan Guyer

Joseph Frueh’s background in agriculture and the small rural community he grew up in helped him become who he is today.

It helped him graduate Northwest with a degree in agricultural education. It helped him in his leadership positions in the Nodaway County Farm Bureau and the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association. Finally, it has helped him win the Missouri Excellence in Ag award through the Missouri Farm Bureau, and allowed him to compete for the American Excellence in Ag award at the American Farm Bureau Conference in Puerto Rico.

Frueh grew up on a family farm where they grew corn and soybeans, and also had a cow/calf operation. That experience developed into his career now. Frueh is currently a financial services officer at FCS Financial. His experience in the Collegiate Farm Bureau also prepared him for the leadership positions he has taken on since.

Frueh went to the American Farm Bureau Conference from January 5 – 9 in Puerto Rico, an experience he will cherish. “It was awesome. There were a lot of breakout sessions, and a lot of planning for all of us who are in young leadership roles, trying to develop our leadership skills” Frueh said. “Outside of just the interview process, there are meetings, general sessions and a trade show for us to attend.”

Frueh had to write a series of essays about himself to receive the award, and also detail his current leadership positions. He chose some issues in agriculture that need to be evaluated more. When he found out he had been selected as the Missouri representative for the American Farm Bureau Conference; he couldn’t believe it.

“I was in awe. When they told me I had won at the state meeting, I was just super excited and happy. Being able to go to the American Farm Bureau Conference and talk to people in similar positions as me from different states was great,” Frueh said.

Those opportunities to connect and network with other like-minded peers helped him realize that other people have similar agricultural-related challenges, and that when we can all join together, we can better address them. Now Frueh is turning his attention towards the future and what agriculture will look like.

“The issues in agriculture we have today, are different then the issues my father had and my grandfather had. The issue we have coming forward is the embracing of technology and how it can better our operations,” Frueh said. “Between technology, and ag advocacy, those are the two biggest issues facing a farmer today.”