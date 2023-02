A workshop sponsored by Cropwise Consulting and Milne Dinsdale Seed called “Focus on the Furrow” planter clinic will be from 5 to 8 pm, Thursday, February 9 at Milne Dinsdale Seed, Maryville.

Attendees will have access to specialists in plantar technology, fertility and the use of microbes. Registration is free by calling 816.351.4420. Dinner is served by Grill Sergeant BBQ.