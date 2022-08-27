The Lash Lab + Beauty Bar was announced as the winner of the Downtown Maryville window display contest on August 23.

Located at 114 E. 2nd Street, Lash Lab’s display included a Bobby Bearcat with manicured nails and lash extensions to showcase the business’s service lines.

“The Lash Lab did a great job of incorporating the theme creatively while highlighting what their business is about,” said Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison.

The contest, held August 8 through 19, encouraged businesses in the downtown district to create storefront displays with a “Welcome Back, Bearcats” theme. Businesses were evaluated by judges from the downtown organization and then received additional points from voting that took place on social media. Ten businesses participated in what the organization hopes will become an annual event.

Downtown Maryville was established in 2015 as the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization- a community-driven, non-profit organization that focuses on preservation, promotion, revitalization, and enrichment of the economic landscape. Downtown Maryville utilizes the elements of the Main Street Four-Point Approach: economic vitality, promotion, organization and design, as a downtown management strategy to create an organization that is a revitalization leader in the community.