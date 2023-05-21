Robert “Bob” Mozingo, 84, Burlington, IA, died May 14, 2023 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA.

Born November 30, 1938 in Maryville, he was the son of William Earl and Thelma Henry Mozingo.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1956 and earned his bachelor of arts in engineering at Finlay Engineering College.

Bob was in the United States Marine Reserves for eight years.

On July 21, 1962 he married Brenda Carrington in Maryville. He attended Harmony Bible Church in Burlington.

Bob was a Master Design Engineer at J.I. Case where he worked for 35 years.

The funeral service for Bob will be 11 am, Friday, May 19 at Lunning Chapel, Burlington, IA with Pastor Nathan Williams officiating. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Friday from 9 am until the time of service.

Memorials have been established for Samaritan Purse and City Hope.

