Billy Gene Morrison, 81, South Pasadena, FL, died Monday, February 26, 2024.

He was born in Hopkins, to Raymond and Maxine Coleman Morrison. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1964.

On March 6, 1966, he married his wife of 57 years, Carol.

Mr. Morrison spent his career in internal audit with the Internal Revenue Service. He retired as a senior executive in 1998.

Mr. Morrison’s body has been cremated. There will be a memorial celebration of life at 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 20 at the Younger Auction Gallery, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the gallery. Burial will be later in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s charity, a hospice charity or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.